Juan Soto launched his first home run as a member of the New York Mets on Friday night, hitting a solo shot off Houston Astros right-hander Hunter Brown in the third inning to open up a 3-0 lead (GameTracker).

Soto's blast, which came off a 1-2 fastball from Brown, had a 107.3 mph exit velocity and carried some 390 feet, according to Statcast. It would've been a home run in all 30 parks based on its innate properties, like its exit velocity, launch angle, and distance. Here's a look at the home run in question in all its motion picture glory:

The Mets had this kind of thing in mind when they signed Soto to the richest contract in the sport's history over the winter -- a 15-year pact worth $765 million. Soto, only 26, entered the night with a career .285/.421/.532 slash line (160 OPS+) with 201 home runs and an estimated 36.4 Wins Above Replacement, per the calculations housed at Baseball Reference. Those marks put him on pace to enjoy a Hall of Fame career.

Soto had previously recorded his first hit with the Mets on Opening Day, rapping a single back up the middle in what doubled as his first trip to the plate of the year. He also recorded the final out of the game, going down on strikes against Astros closer Josh Hader. After the contest, Soto expressed his disappointment with the outcome, telling reporters: "I was expecting to win the game. It's not how we wanted it."

The Mets, by the way, jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning on Friday. Mark Vientos opened the scoring with a double that plated Brandon Nimmo. Vientos then scored himself on a Jesse Winker single, and Soto followed that up with his blast in the third.