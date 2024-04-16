When the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Freddie Freeman, it left first base prospect Michael Busch with nowhere to play, and the Chicago Cubs have benefited. Chicago traded for Busch in January and, on Monday, he hit a home run in his fifth consecutive game, tying a Cubs franchise record. It was his sixth home run of the season overall.

Here is Busch's home run against Arizona Diamondbacks righty Merrill Kelly (GameTracker):

As noted, a home run in five straight games ties the Cubs' franchise record. Christopher Morel did it last May 17-23. Sammy Sosa (1998) and Hall of Famers Ryne Sandberg (1989) and Hack Wilson (1928) also went deep in five straight games as a Cub.

Busch, 26, entered Monday's game with a .327/.393/.694 line and five home runs in 15 games. Last year he slashed .323/.431/.618 with 27 home runs in Triple-A with the Dodgers. It was his second straight season at the level because again, he was stuck behind Freeman. Busch appeared in 27 games with Los Angeles last year, though he mostly rode the bench.

To be sure, the Dodgers did not give Busch away. The Cubs traded two very good prospects -- lefty Jackson Ferris and outfielder Zyhir Hope -- for Busch and reliever Yency Almonte. Los Angeles wanted to use Busch to replenish the prospect pipeline and Chicago wanted a young first baseman. They were natural trade partners and things came together.

The Cubs will need Busch to continue mashing, too. Seiya Suzuki landed on the injured list with an oblique strain earlier in the day Monday, and several other players (Cody Bellinger, Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner, etc.) have yet to hit their stride at the plate. Busch and Suzuki have been Chicago's two best hitters by no small margin in 2024.

The all-time record is a home run in eight straight games by Dale Long (1956), Don Mattingly (1987), and Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. (1993). Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout hit a homer in seven straight games in September 2022.