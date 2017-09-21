WATCH: Mike Moustakas sets Royals franchise single-season home run record

The Kansas City Royals have long been saddled with the lowest single-season home run record in the majors. The most home runs a Royals player had ever hit in a season heading into 2017 was 36, which Steve Balboni did in 1985.

The record has now fallen, as Mike Moustakas clubbed his 37th home run of the season on Wednesday night. Here's the historic shot:

There's a new home run king in Kansas City. #RaisedRoyalpic.twitter.com/2LHh0Lahfk — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 21, 2017

The Royals still are the only franchise to have never seen a player reach 40 home runs. The next-smallest franchise record for home runs in a season is 41 (Mets -- Carlos Beltran in 2006 and Todd Hundley in 1996). Moustakas has a shot to get there, obviously, though he had an extended home run drought before finally surpassing Balboni.

Balboni left a video message for Moustakas:

Steve Balboni has a special message for the new #Royals home run champion. #RaisedRoyalpic.twitter.com/S9hRufz9uB — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 21, 2017

Congrats, Moose, on making Royals history. Also, please get to 40. Every fan base deserves a chance to cheer for a 40-homer guy.