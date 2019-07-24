WATCH: Mike Trout fires 98.6 mph throw home from center field to get Max Muncy out

Mike Trout is at it again.

On Tuesday night, Trout took a brief break from showing off his ability at the plate to remind everyone of his strong arm. It all did not end well for L.A.'s Max Muncy, who was running the bases in the second inning and became of a victim of a 98.6 mph throw from center field.

Mike Trout with an absolute dart. 😱 pic.twitter.com/VFi1rl8ZNY — MLB (@MLB) July 24, 2019

The eight-time MLB All-Star, who seemed unfazed by his own athleticism, fired that throw to catcher Dustin Garneau from 261 feet away.

Just how impressive was this play from Trout?

To give some perspective, the throw was the third-hardest thrown outfield assist in the MLB this season. And since Statcast began tracking outfield throws in 2015, it is the hardest ball Trout has thrown.

After the throw that left the baseball world in awe, Trout went back to doing what he does best. He hit his 33rd home run of the year -- and 11th in 13 games -- putting him at 273 career dingers. The 27-year-old has 80 RBIs, 78 runs and a batting average of .298 in 2019.

The Angels picked up the 5-4 victory over the Dodgers, thanks to Trout's plays.