WATCH: Mike Trout fires 98.6 mph throw home from center field to get Max Muncy out
Mike Trout shows off his arm against the Dodgers
Mike Trout is at it again.
On Tuesday night, Trout took a brief break from showing off his ability at the plate to remind everyone of his strong arm. It all did not end well for L.A.'s Max Muncy, who was running the bases in the second inning and became of a victim of a 98.6 mph throw from center field.
The eight-time MLB All-Star, who seemed unfazed by his own athleticism, fired that throw to catcher Dustin Garneau from 261 feet away.
Just how impressive was this play from Trout?
To give some perspective, the throw was the third-hardest thrown outfield assist in the MLB this season. And since Statcast began tracking outfield throws in 2015, it is the hardest ball Trout has thrown.
After the throw that left the baseball world in awe, Trout went back to doing what he does best. He hit his 33rd home run of the year -- and 11th in 13 games -- putting him at 273 career dingers. The 27-year-old has 80 RBIs, 78 runs and a batting average of .298 in 2019.
The Angels picked up the 5-4 victory over the Dodgers, thanks to Trout's plays.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Evaluating MLB's biggest injuries
Here's our regularly updated look at baseball's biggest injuries
-
MLB Tuesday: Yanks, Twins play wild game
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
MLB trade deadline: Top 10 pitchers
These are the 10 best pitchers who are expected to be available
-
MLB trade deadline: top 10 hitters
The trade deadline will fall on July 31 and the hitter's market isn't so lively this year
-
Top 50 MLB trade deadline targets
The one and only 2019 trade deadline is coming up next week
-
Chapman leading another A's surge
Chapman is playing like an MVP candidate and the A's are hot again after a slow start