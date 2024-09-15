Former big-league third baseman and eternal San Francisco Giants World Series hero Pablo Sandoval has of late been extending his career in the independent leagues. Now 38, Sandoval is presently a member of the Staten Island FerryHawks of the Atlantic League. He's primarily served as Staten Island's third baseman, and on Saturday he added another role to his baseball dossier: pitcher.

Just to clarify, we don't mean the usual position-player mop-up innings – Sandoval notched a couple of those during his MLB career. Rather, we mean Sandoval was the starting pitcher for the FerryHawks. Suffice it to say, this is not a routine leap for a former infielder pushing 40 years of age to make, but let it be known that Sandoval on the mound acquitted himself quite nicely. In 5 1/3 innings of work against the Lancaster Barnstormers, he permitted no runs on four hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Oh, and Sandoval also went 1 for 3 at the plate as Staten Island's No. 3 hitter.

Obviously, video proof of these stirring claims is in order, and the FerryHawks are here to help:

Those who man the hot corner for so long by necessity have substantial arm strength, but being able to find one's way to the command and control necessary to pitch five-plus shutout frames, even in indy ball, is something else altogether. Sandoval's already had a distinguished career in the game of baseball, and if this is indeed the capstone for him, then it's an impressive and pleasantly surprising one. Or maybe he's not done, and he'll see how far he can stretch that scoreless innings streak in 2025.