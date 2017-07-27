WATCH: Nationals club four straight home runs against Brewers to make MLB history

It's safe to say the Nationals are feeling pretty good at the plate during Thursday afternoon's game with the Brewers (GameTracker).

After Bryce Harper extended his MLB best hitting streak to 19 games with a two-run home run in the first inning, the Nats connected for back-to-back-to-back-to-back home runs in the third. Brian Goodwin, Wilmer Difo, Harper, and Ryan Zimmerman did the honors.

Here's video of the four consecutive home runs, in order:

And because back-to-back-to-back-to-back shots were not enough, Anthony Rendon swatted yet another home run later in the inning. Daniel Murphy sandwiched a fly ball to shallow center field between the four straight homers and Rendon's homer, and heard some light-hearted boos from the Nationals Park crowd.

Amazingly, Brewers righty Michael Blazek was on the mound for all five home runs allowed in that third inning. He's the first pitcher in baseball history to allow five home runs in an inning. Many have allowed four homers in one inning -- Jason Grilli did it last month with the Blue Jays, most recently -- but never before has a pitcher allowed five homers in an inning. Not until Blazek.

All told Blazek allowed six home runs in 2 1/3 innings. He's only the ninth pitcher in history to allow six home runs in a game, and only the second to do it in 2 1/3 innings or fewer. Here's the list:

Blazek, by the way, was making his first big-league start Thursday afternoon. He's made 108 relief appearances with Milwaukee over the years, but Thursday was his first start. Hopefully he gets a few more just to wash the taste of that disaster out of his mouth.