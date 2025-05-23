Washington Nationals' Keibert Ruiz is a young veteran, a soon-to-be 27-year-old catcher in his fourth full MLB season. And yet, not until Thursday night was he able to play a big league game in front of his parents, who were able to make the trip from Venezuela to see him play in person for the first time.

Ruiz delivered, of course, roping an RBI double off the wall in right in his team's walk-off win over the Atlanta Braves (WAS 8, ATL 7 in 10 innings). Ruiz pointed to his parents and waved after reaching second base. Check it out:

"That's a dream come true for me," Ruiz said after the game (via MASN). "There were a lot of emotions. They make a lot of sacrifices for me. To see me play in the big leagues is a blessing ... I was feeling really good today. The emotion was there and the adrenaline was there. I just want them to be here every night."

Ruiz added an RBI single later in the game. He went 2 for 5 on the night and is hitting .283/.328/.373 on the season overall. Ruiz originally signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as an international amateur free agent in 2014. He went to Washington in the Max Scherzer/Trea Turner trade at the 2021 deadline.

In parts of five seasons with the Nationals, Ruiz has been roughly league average offensively for a catcher, and his defense has taken steps forward. This is Year 3 of the eight-year, $50 million extension he signed in March 2023.