WATCH: One of the worst or best ceremonial first pitches you'll ever see for White Sox vs. Royals

Prior to the actual first pitch of Tuesday night's Royals-White Sox game in Chicago (KC-CHW GameTracker), a young lady sized the cowhide for the ceremonial first toss and then worked a baseball miracle.

Shield thine eyes, then have a look:

Let's just say there was some shaky command on tonight's ceremonial first pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field.#Royals | #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/c3YT5YsH3o — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) May 28, 2019

All right. Whoever this honored guest is, she now finds herself in the company of 50 Cent, among others. Shall we sum up the pitch you see above in a single screengrab? People we shall:

Look, there are two kinds of acceptable ways a ceremonial first pitch can go. One is when the author of said pitch boxes it with surprising velo. The second, arguably superior way is something akin to the low-grade calamity you see above. So this one is fully in keeping with industry best practices. Head on a swivel next time, Mr. Photog. And speaking of him:

"Still got the shot... never knew that this was gonna be my 15 minutes of fame."



Our @ChuckGarfien caught up with the photographer who got drilled with the first pitch 😂 pic.twitter.com/sjhbFhevRi — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 29, 2019

Man and implement are healthy, if harrowed.

Anyhow, some further relevant content:

And please note the scars of righteous combat:

OH also it left a scuff mark on the ball!!!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/Qg8msgxhiz — Nikki (@_badgalnini_) May 29, 2019

The blood of a camera, is what that is.

Madame First Pitch of Chicago, U.S.A.? You own the night.