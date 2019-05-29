WATCH: One of the worst or best ceremonial first pitches you'll ever see for White Sox vs. Royals
Consider this a fitting start to Tuesday's Royals-White Sox game
Prior to the actual first pitch of Tuesday night's Royals-White Sox game in Chicago (KC-CHW GameTracker), a young lady sized the cowhide for the ceremonial first toss and then worked a baseball miracle.
Shield thine eyes, then have a look:
All right. Whoever this honored guest is, she now finds herself in the company of 50 Cent, among others. Shall we sum up the pitch you see above in a single screengrab? People we shall:
Look, there are two kinds of acceptable ways a ceremonial first pitch can go. One is when the author of said pitch boxes it with surprising velo. The second, arguably superior way is something akin to the low-grade calamity you see above. So this one is fully in keeping with industry best practices. Head on a swivel next time, Mr. Photog. And speaking of him:
Man and implement are healthy, if harrowed.
Anyhow, some further relevant content:
And please note the scars of righteous combat:
The blood of a camera, is what that is.
Madame First Pitch of Chicago, U.S.A.? You own the night.
