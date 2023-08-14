The Orioles prevailed in extra innings Sunday in Seattle with a 5-3 win over the Mariners. There was plenty of drama in this one, too, providing one of the more exciting games of the season -- at least in the late innings.

It was a 2-2 tie through six innings and that would remain the score heading to the ninth inning. The top of the ninth would feature Mariners manager Scott Servais being ejected and the Orioles scoring the go-ahead run on an extremely close play at the plate with the safe call being upheld via replay.

The true fireworks were still to come, however. Remember, it was a 3-2 Orioles lead. With one out, it looked like Ty France's shot to center field was going to tie the game. Instead, Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins flashed some serious leather.

Holy smokes, what a catch. Especially considering the circumstances, it doesn't get much better than that.

Those of us watching had barely any time to process the play, however, because two pitches later, Dominic Canzone sent a shot that no one would be able to reach.

Tie game. Onto the 10th!

Mr. Mullins was the second hitter of the inning for the Orioles. He came to bat with one out and one on (thanks to the automatic runner). And he went deep:

Amazing. Mullins robbed a would-be-game-tying home run, but the Mariners homered on the next batter anyway. Then Mullins hit a two-run shot in the 10th.

The Orioles would hold the lead and win the series. The Mariners had won eight in a row before dropping games to the Orioles Saturday and Sunday, but there's little shame here on the Mariners' end. Both of the losses came in extra innings and the Orioles hold the best record in the American League at 73-45.