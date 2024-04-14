Jackson Holliday is finally on the board. Sunday afternoon, the game's top prospect recorded his first MLB hit, a ground ball single through the right side off Milwaukee Brewers flamethrower Abner Uribe (GameTracker). Holliday was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft and Sunday is his fourth MLB game. His first hit came in his 14th at-bat.

Here is Holliday's first knock in the big leagues:

Holliday's father, seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday, was in attendance for Jackson's first MLB hit. Also at the ballpark were his mother Leslee, grandfather Tom, sister Gracyn and brothers Ethan and Reed. Ethan Holliday is considered a top prospect for the 2025 draft.

"He's wanted to do this as long as I can remember. It's always more fulfilling to watch your kids achieve things than yourself," Matt Holliday told MLB.com earlier this week. "He just plays with a lot of joy because he loves to play, and I enjoy watching that."

Holliday, 20, authored a .323/.422/.499 batting line with 30 doubles, 12 home runs, and 101 walks while climbing four minor-league levels in 2023. This season he went 14-for-42 (.333) with five doubles and more walks (12) than strikeouts (eight) in 10 Triple-A games before being called up.

Our R.J. Anderson ranked Holliday as the best prospect in the game entering spring training, saying he "has every tool and intangible necessary to become a star."

Three games into his MLB career, Holliday was 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts. He drove in a run with a ground out in his big league debut on Wednesday, and scored a run as the automatic runner in extra innings on Thursday.