It's always an impressive moment when a fan does something athletic from the stands, but it's even more impressive when they do said athletic move while simultaneously having to have some focus towards something else, such as a baby. That oddly specific example was given because of a particular Padres fan during the ball club's game on Wednesday.
A woman, holding a child with her left arm, went for a bouncing baseball that made it into the stands and was able to snag the ball with her right hand. The move got a cheer from the surrounding crowd not just because of the catch, but also because the baby was unharmed when she made her move.
Moms are amazing. pic.twitter.com/m4lKAJMPZ9— San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 9, 2021
What's particularly impressive is that the baby remained fastened to her arm by their torso, so it's not like the small child ended up getting harmed as a result of her decision to snag a souvenir.
This brings up a good time to note that there needs to be some sort of post-catch move when a fan grabs a ball while holding a child, the same way there's a traditional move after someone catches a ball with their beer. With the beverage, they chug it; with the baby, the person holding the child should at least kiss them on the forehead, or, better yet, do the Lion King hoist up into the air as a sign of the achievement. Because there's no tradition, we won't dock points for something that remains very impressive, but someone should change that soon.