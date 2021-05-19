San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth hit the franchise's first inside-the-park home run in nearly a decade on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies.

Cronenworth's jaunt around the bases occurred during the bottom of the sixth inning, when he hit a fly ball to right field that bounced off the wall. A generous ricochet took the ball further from outfielder Charlie Blackmon, and by the time he had made his retrieval, Cronenworth was rounding third and headed home. Blackmon did throw the ball to the relay man on the infield, but Cronenworth was able to cross the plate without drawing a throw home.

For those who want to see that sequence play out for themselves, here's video of the play (along with some delightfully amped commentary from Don Orsillo):

Cronenworth's inside-the-parker is the first by a Padres hitter since Evereth Cabrera did it in 2012. Additionally, it's the first by a Padres player at Petco Park since Tony Gwynn Jr. in 2010, according to Jesse Agler. Cabrera's home run came against the Milwaukee Brewers, whereas Gwynn's was delivered vs. the Seattle Mariners.

The inside-the-parker was the second of the MLB season. Zack McKinstry of the Dodgers hit one, also against the Rockies, at Coors Field on opening weekend in April.

Cronenworth entered Wednesday hitting .306/.381/.438 with three home runs and three stolen bases (on four tries.) His 135 OPS+ this season is higher than the 130 mark he posted in 2020, when he finished second in the National League in Rookie of the Year Award voting. The Padres originally acquired Cronenworth from the Tampa Bay Rays as part of the Tommy Pham trade.

The Padres are looking for their ninth win in 10 games on Wednesday. The contest was also notable because it marked the return of shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and first baseman Eric Hosmer from the injured list. Tatis, who homered (over the fence) earlier in the game, had previously tested positive for COVID-19 while Hosmer was deemed a close contact.