The New York Mets have a new home run king. First baseman Pete Alonso slugged his 27th home run of the season and the 253rd home run of his career Tuesday, breaking Darryl Strawberry's franchise record. Alonso's record-setter, a two-run shot that also drove in longtime teammate Brandon Nimmo, came in the third inning against Braves ace Spencer Strider.

Here is Alonso's franchise record-breaking home run:

"I don't want my record to stand," Strawberry told MLB.com in June. "I'm not a baseball player no more. I'm a man outside of baseball. This is for these guys. You're happy when you see that, when you see a guy return after having so much he had to go through, and now he puts it all together. That's fun."

Strawberry, 63, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1980 draft. He was a force for the Mets in the 1980s, including winning NL Rookie of the Year in 1983 and going to seven straight All-Star Games from 1984-90. Strawberry averaged 36 homers per year from 1987-90 and was a centerpiece player for New York's 1986 World Series championship team.

Here is the Mets' new all-time home run leaderboard:

Pete Alonso: 253 and counting Darryl Strawberry: 252 David Wright: 242 Mike Piazza: 220 Howard Johnson: 192

The Mets selected Alonso, now 30, in the second round of the 2016 Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2019 and slugged a rookie-record 53 home runs that season. Only Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber have hit more home runs since Alonso's big-league debut. He has been one of the game's top power-hitters since the day he stepped on the field.

For a time, it was not a given Alonso would become the Mets' all-time home run leader. He became a free agent this past offseason and contract talks did not always go smoothly. Alonso eventually returned to New York just before spring training on a two-year, $54 million contract with an opt out. He is expected to opt out and give free agency another go this winter.

If Alonso's 253 home runs sounds low for franchise leader, you are correct. Only two teams have a lower total from their all-time home run king than the Mets:

30. San Diego Padres: Manny Machado (362 and counting)

29. Arizona Diamondbacks: Luis Gonzalez (224)

28. New York Mets: Pete Alonso (253 and counting)

27. Tampa Bay Rays: Evan Longoria (261)

26. Miami Marlins: Giancarlo Stanton (267)

The most home runs for a franchise leader are, of course, Hank Aaron's 733 home runs with the Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves. The New York Yankees (Babe Ruth with 659) and New York/San Francisco Giants (Willie Mays with 646) have also had players hit over 600 home runs in their uniform.

The Mets joined the league as an expansion team in 1962. They went 40-120 in their inaugural season, a modern record for losses until last year's Chicago White Sox went 41-121. The Mets won their first of two World Series titles not too much later in 1969.