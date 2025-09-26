Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong became the franchise's first player to record a 30-homer, 30-steal season in three decades on Friday, when he launched his 30th home run against the St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker). Crow-Armstrong is the sixth player in all of Major League Baseball to join the 30-30 club this season, marking the most ever in a single year.

Here's a look at the home run in all its moving image glory:

Crow-Armstrong's 30-30 showing is just the third in Cubs history, and the first since Sammy Sosa did it in 1995. Sosa was also responsible for the franchise's first 30-30 effort, back in 1993.

Player Season HR SB WAR Pete Crow-Armstrong 2025 30 35 5.6 Sammy Sosa 1995 36 34 5.3 Sammy Sosa 1993 33 36 4.1

Crow-Armstrong, 23, entered Friday having hit .244/.284/.472 (114 OPS+) in his first 154 games. He came into play with 29 home runs and 35 stolen bases (on 43 tries), as well as another 41 extra-base hits. His contributions had been worth an estimated 5.6 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

At one point earlier in the summer, Crow-Armstrong appeared to have a shot at threatening the 40-40 mark. His performance worsened as the year went on, however, and he entered Friday hitting just .207/.253/.341 in the second half.

The other five players in the league to clear the 30-30 mark this season are Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets, Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the New York Yankees, and José Ramírez of the Cleveland Guardians.

The Cubs entered Friday with an 89-70 record on the season, putting them in possession of the National League's top wild card spot. The Cubs are virtually locked into that position, as the Milwaukee Brewers have secured the NL Central and the San Diego Padres are two back with three to play.