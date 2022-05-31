Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos is at it again. On several occasions over the past few years, Castellanos has had a knack for interrupting some serious broadcasting moments during Major League Baseball games.

During Monday's Memorial Day broadcast, Phillies television announcer Tom McCarthy was discussing veterans that "made the ultimate sacrifice." The broadcast showed an image of a stadium seat with gold paint and an olive branch crown, nicknamed "the Gold Chair." The seat will be vacant at Citizens Bank Park in order to pay tribute to American service men and women that have perished.

As if he was on queue, McCarthy barely finished the tribute before Castellanos slugged a solo home run to left field to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead.

The thing is, Castellanos has made a habit of doing this. In March, the Toronto Blue Jays's broadcasting booth was talking about the team's pitching coach, Pete Walker, and his apology following a DUI arrest. Just as the conversation was unfolding, Castellanos hit a single to the outfield, which ended up being his first hit as a Phillie.

Before that, in July of 2021, the Kansas City Royals broadcast was honoring World War II veteran George Gorman. Gorman's son, Pat, worked for the Royals organization for 26 years and Gorman had recently died. Castellanos drilled a home run to center field as they were paying tribute to Gorman on the broadcast.

This curse of sorts all dates back to the 2020 season. During a game that season, Red broadcaster Thom Brennaman used a homophobic slur on a hot mic. While Brennaman was apologizing for the language he used on the broadcast, Castellanos blasted a home run to left field. Brennaman ended up stopping mid-apology to call Castellanos' massive home run. It's truly the kind of thing that you can't make up.

It just seems like teams shouldn't touch on any important topics when Castellanos is at the plate.