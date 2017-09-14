WATCH: Phillies' Rhys Hoskins continues record pace with yet another home run

Hoskins is now the fastest player in history to 10 home runs, 11 home runs, 12 home runs, 13 home runs ...

Tuesday night, Phillies rookie Rhys Hoskins continued his assault on the record books with a pair of home runs in his team's extra-innings win over the Marlins (PHI 9, MIA 8 in 15). Hoskins hit a home run in the seventh and a game-tying home run in the tenth.

On Wednesday, Hoskins went deep yet again. He clubbed his 17th home run of the season in Philadelphia's game against Miami (GameTracker). To the action footage:

That is home run No. 17 for Hoskins in only his 33rd career game. In terms of games played, he is the fastest player to history to reach 10 career home runs, 11 career home runs, 12 career home runs, 13 career home runs, 14 career home runs, 15 career home runs, 16 career home runs, and now 17 career home runs.  

Hoskins, a fifth round pick in 2014, hit .284/.385/.581 with 29 home runs in 115 Triple-A games before being called up last month. So, between Triple-A and MLB, the 24-year-old has hit 46 home runs in 148 games this season. Not too shabby. The Phillies have themselves quite a gem for their rebuild.

