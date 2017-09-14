WATCH: Phillies' Rhys Hoskins continues record pace with yet another home run
Hoskins is now the fastest player in history to 10 home runs, 11 home runs, 12 home runs, 13 home runs ...
Tuesday night, Phillies rookie Rhys Hoskins continued his assault on the record books with a pair of home runs in his team's extra-innings win over the Marlins (PHI 9, MIA 8 in 15). Hoskins hit a home run in the seventh and a game-tying home run in the tenth.
On Wednesday, Hoskins went deep yet again. He clubbed his 17th home run of the season in Philadelphia's game against Miami (GameTracker). To the action footage:
This is @RhysHoskins22’s 17th HR in 33 career games.— MLB (@MLB) September 14, 2017
That is bonkers. pic.twitter.com/ZKefe3yzQt
That is home run No. 17 for Hoskins in only his 33rd career game. In terms of games played, he is the fastest player to history to reach 10 career home runs, 11 career home runs, 12 career home runs, 13 career home runs, 14 career home runs, 15 career home runs, 16 career home runs, and now 17 career home runs.
Hoskins, a fifth round pick in 2014, hit .284/.385/.581 with 29 home runs in 115 Triple-A games before being called up last month. So, between Triple-A and MLB, the 24-year-old has hit 46 home runs in 148 games this season. Not too shabby. The Phillies have themselves quite a gem for their rebuild.
-
Red Sox remove banner, fans from Fenway
The fans and the banner were removed by Fenway Park security
-
Kangaroo Court: Tigers-Wolcott feud
Did Buck Farmer and John Hicks conspire to hit Wolcott with a pitch?
-
MLB Wednesday: Indians win 21st straight
The Indians made history on Wednesday, and that's not all
-
Tigers deny beaning ump after ejections
Things got a little wild in Cleveland on Wednesday
-
Marlins-Brewers series moved due to Irma
The three-game series that starts Friday had been scheduled for Marlins Park
-
Indians set AL mark with 21st straight W
Cleveland reached 21 straight wins, but whether that's an all-time record is a source of d...
Add a Comment