Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber made history on Thursday night against the Atlanta Braves (PHI 19, ATL 4) when he tied an MLB record with four home runs in a single game. He becomes the 21st player in MLB history with a four-homer game and third of the 2025 season. Rookie Nick Kurtz of the Athletics hit four home runs on July 25 against the Astros, and Eugenio Suárez, then of the Diamondbacks, did it against those same Braves on April 26 of this year. Prior to that, no one had homered four times in the same game since J.D. Martinez in 2017.

Here's a look at the history-making seventh-inning homer by Schwarber:

And here's the alternative angle on history:

Schwarber is the fourth Phillies player to hit four home runs in a game and first since Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt in 1976. Prior to that, Chuck Klein of the Phillies had a four-homer game in 1936, and Ed Delahanty did the same in 1896. The Phillies are now the first franchise to have four hitters with four-homer games.

Schwarber's first homer of the night came in the opening frame, a 450-foot shot off Cal Quantrill. Then in the fourth, he went deep off lefty reliever Austin Cox. Homer No. 3 came in the fifth, again off Cox, and Schwarber now has 19 home runs off left-handers this season.

Schwarber came up again in the bottom of the eighth with a chance to hit his fifth home run of the night, and he got a chance to take his hacks against a position player -- Braves utility man Vidal Bruján. Unfortunately for Schwarber, he popped up a 57.4-mph breaking ball (?) from Bruján.

The Citizens Bank Park crowd, though, showered him in appreciation as he made his way back to the dugout:

He's just the fourth player in MLB history to have four home runs and at least nine RBI in a single game. Those nine RBI are Phillies single-game franchise record. With the titan's effort, Schwarber is now slashing .248/.370/.586 on the season, which puts him at least on the periphery of the NL MVP discussion in this, his walk year. Schwarber came into Thursday's game tied with Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers for the National League lead with 45 home runs. He now has 49, one shy of Cal Raleigh's MLB lead.

The win was a crucial one for the first-place Phillies, especially coming off a three-game sweep at the hands of the rival Mets.