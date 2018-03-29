Watch Phillies vs. Braves online: Major League Baseball Opening Day live stream info, TV channel, odds, starting pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves kick off the new Major League Baseball season
The 2018 Major League Baseball regular season is finally upon us.
The new campaign will begin on Thursday, March 29. From there, the 30 teams will make the six-month trek with an eye on reaching the postseason. Of course, not every team has realistic playoff aspirations. But that's the beauty of Opening Day: Every team can pretend otherwise.
Long time divisional rivals do battle here in the opener for the second year of the Braves' home, SunTrust Park.
The NL East belonged to the Braves from 1991-2005 and then the Phillies from 2007-11, but both teams have gone through a rebuild the past few years. Both are on the last legs of the rebuild and look to see growth toward contention again this season, with the Phillies in particular coming off a relatively aggressive offseason in signing Carlos Santana and Jake Arrieta.
The Braves won't be with the crown jewel of the system, Ronald Acuna, just yet, but there's plenty of excitement with the likes of Freddie Freeman, Ender Inciarte and Ozzie Albies.
Here's how you can catch the Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves game that will kick off the new season for each team:
- Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Location: SunTrust Park; Atlanta, Georgia
- Starting Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: Fox Sports Southeast (check local listings)
- Online Stream: MLB.tv; NBC in the Philadelphia area (it's not on local TV -- more details here)
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Check Sportsline's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
