Watch Phillies vs. Red Sox Monday night: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Eastern division leaders square off on Monday night in Boston
The Red Sox and Phillies are squaring up for some Interleague action on Monday night. Boston hosts Philadelphia in the first of a two-game series at Fenway. The Red Sox have a bit of a cushion on the Yankees in the AL East, but with a four-game series against New York looming after the Phillies, these two games are big.
For the Red Sox, David Price will take the mound. Price has been good for the Sox this year, posting an 11-6 record, but he'll try to reign in his 4.17 ERA a bit against a Phillies lineup headlined by Odubel Herrera. The Phillies may not have bats putting up outstanding number average-wise, but they have strong depth in their order that makes them difficult to pitch against.
On the mound for the Phillies will be Aaron Nola. Nola has been outstanding so far this year, sitting at 12-3 with an ERA under 2.50. He will go up against one of the best orders in baseball, which includes the likes of J.D. Martinez and Mookie Betts. Both players have 25 or more home runs and are batting over .340 on the season, and Martinez in particular is putting up an MVP-caliber year.
How to watch Phillies vs. Red Sox
- Date: Monday, July 30
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Location: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Starting pitchers: Phillies' Aaron Nola (12-3, 2.42 ERA) vs. Red Sox' David Price (11-6, 4.17 ERA)
- TV channel: NBCS Philadelphia and NESN
- Streaming: Fans in local markets can stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Picks: Check Sportsline's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
