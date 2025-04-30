The Nationals-Phillies game heading into Tuesday night looked like it would be a good one. After all, it was pitting Nationals up-and-coming ace MacKenzie Gore against Phillies veteran and workhorse ace Zack Wheeler. It would end up with a wild ending that made most people forget about the starters.

The Phillies prevailed, 7-6, on a walk-off wild pitch.

That was the sixth run of the ninth inning. There were only five runs scored before the ninth. As the late, great Mel Allen would say, "how about that?!"

It was a 3-2 Phillies lead by the time both bullpens had taken over. Though neither Wheeler nor Gore finished with a dominant line, both were perfectly fine.

The Phillies grabbed insurance in the eighth on a Trea Turner RBI double. Turner would end up scoring on, in a pointed tease, a wild pitch.

The Nationals scored four in the top of the ninth to take a 6-5 lead. James Wood had an RBI double and then later Nathaniel Lowe clubbed a three-run homer. All the damage came against Phillies reliever Orion Kerkering, but this was a continuation of Phillies' bullpen woes that have plagued them all season.

Entering Tuesday, the Phillies ranked 29th in the majors in bullpen ERA at 5.28.

Of course, the team in 30th was the Nationals at a horrendous 7.30.

Alec Bohm led off the bottom of the ninth with a single to get the tying run on base before Bryson Stott walked. We could see where this was going. After a fly out advanced Bohm to third, another fly out tied the game and moved Stott to third. Turner, who scored on that wild pitch in the eighth, was batting for the walk-off wild pitch.

The win probability chart for the game?

Given the current state of the these two bullpens, make sure to tune in for the final few innings between these two teams on Wednesday and Thursday.