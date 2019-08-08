WATCH: Pirates fan gives outfielder Dikembe Mutombo finger wag after catching home run

The on-field product of the Pittsburgh Pirates hasn't exactly been phenomenal this season.

However, that isn't stopping fans of the team from having some fun at PNC Park. During Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, catcher Jacob Stallings hit a home run that was just out of the reach of Brewers outfielder Trent Grisham. Following the ball landing in the seats, a Pirates fan decided to taunt Grisham by hitting him with the patented Dikembe Mutombo finger wag.

It's worth noting that Stallings' solo home run cut the Pirates deficit to 5-1. Keston Hiura and Eric Thames hit home runs earlier in the game to give the Brewers a commanding lead.

Prior to that, Hiura hit a two-run home run in the first inning to plate himself and Mike Moustakas. However, once the ball went over the fence, a young Pirates fan decided that he didn't want to hang onto the ball and tossed it into the Allegheny River, which flows right by PNC Park.

If nothing else, Pirates fans are finding their own ways to entertain themselves when the product on the field isn't so great.

Wednesday marked the fifth consecutive loss for Pittsburgh as they were swept by Milwaukee. In addition, the Pirates have lost 15 of their last 17 games and currently sit in last place in the NL Central with a 48-66 record.

The Pirates are set to miss the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, but at least fans are still coming out to the ballpark.