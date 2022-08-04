The Pittsburgh Pirates have been one of the worst teams in the MLB for quite a while now, and the fan base is starting to get restless. Since Robert Nutting purchased the Pirates in 2007, the team has only been to the playoffs three times (the last appearance was 2015) with a total of three postseason wins in that span, and it just 101 games in 2021.

As a result of those poor on-field results, fans have seemingly grown impatient with Nutting. In a video posted to Twitter, Nutting poses for a photo with a fan, who reveals his "sell the team" t-shirt at the last second.

This season hasn't gone much smoother for the Pirates, even if the record might be better than last year. Pittsburgh currently sits dead last in the NL Central with a record of 40-62 and has won just two of its last 10 games. That puts the Pirates 17 games out of first place and 15 games out of a wild card spot.

The fan base might be more patient if Nutting was willing to make big moves and spend money to build the team into a contender, but that hasn't been the case in Pittsburgh. In 2022, the Pirates rank 28th in payroll with a grand total of $65,546,107, according to Spotrac.