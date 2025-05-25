Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz recorded the hardest hit ball in the Statcast era on Sunday, launching a solo home run against Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Logan Henderson to begin the bottom of the third (GameTracker). Cruz's ball, which cleared containment and landed in the Allegheny River beyond PNC Park's right-field area, was clocked at 122.9 mph.
Take a look at Cruz's blast:
Oneil Cruz just hit this ball 122.9 mph.— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 25, 2025
That is the hardest hit ball in the Statcast era. pic.twitter.com/dZYilTHie1
Cruz is, remarkably, now in possession of three of the six hardest struck balls in the Statcast era, including both of the top two slots. He had previously notched a 122.4 mph single against the Atlanta Braves back in August 2022. Here's the complete top five with Sunday's home run included:
- Oneil Cruz, 122.9 mph home run vs. Brewers (May 25, 2025)
- Oneil Cruz, 122.4 mph single vs. Braves (August 24, 2022)
- Giancarlo Stanton, 122.2 mph single vs. Braves (October 1, 2017)
- Giancarlo Stanton, 122.2 mph double-play groundout vs. Royals (August 9, 2021)
- Giancarlo Stanton, 121.7 mph home run vs. Rangers (August 9, 2018)
Cruz and Stanton are the only two players with multiple 120-plus mph batted balls. They're responsible for 22 between them, with Cruz now having six to his credit following Sunday's home run.
Oneil Cruz's 122.9 MPH homer was the hardest-hit ball of the Statcast Era 😳 pic.twitter.com/VfzAcPLwg8— MLB (@MLB) May 25, 2025
Statcast's measurements date back to 2015, when the camera-tracking system was installed in all Major League Baseball parks. In recent years, teams have gained access to bat- and limb-tracking data, allowing for even more granular analysis to take place within the industry.
Cruz, 26, entered Sunday having hit .229/.358/.464 (128 OPS+) with 10 home runs, 21 runs batted in, and 18 steals (on 19 attempts). His contributions have been worth an estimated 0.9 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference's calculations -- with that figure being depressed by his poor play in center field, a position that he remains relatively new to on a full-time basis.