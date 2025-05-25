Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz recorded the hardest hit ball in the Statcast era on Sunday, launching a solo home run against Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Logan Henderson to begin the bottom of the third (GameTracker). Cruz's ball, which cleared containment and landed in the Allegheny River beyond PNC Park's right-field area, was clocked at 122.9 mph.

Take a look at Cruz's blast:

Cruz is, remarkably, now in possession of three of the six hardest struck balls in the Statcast era, including both of the top two slots. He had previously notched a 122.4 mph single against the Atlanta Braves back in August 2022. Here's the complete top five with Sunday's home run included:

Oneil Cruz, 122.9 mph home run vs. Brewers (May 25, 2025) Oneil Cruz, 122.4 mph single vs. Braves (August 24, 2022) Giancarlo Stanton, 122.2 mph single vs. Braves (October 1, 2017) Giancarlo Stanton, 122.2 mph double-play groundout vs. Royals (August 9, 2021) Giancarlo Stanton, 121.7 mph home run vs. Rangers (August 9, 2018)

Cruz and Stanton are the only two players with multiple 120-plus mph batted balls. They're responsible for 22 between them, with Cruz now having six to his credit following Sunday's home run.

Statcast's measurements date back to 2015, when the camera-tracking system was installed in all Major League Baseball parks. In recent years, teams have gained access to bat- and limb-tracking data, allowing for even more granular analysis to take place within the industry.

Cruz, 26, entered Sunday having hit .229/.358/.464 (128 OPS+) with 10 home runs, 21 runs batted in, and 18 steals (on 19 attempts). His contributions have been worth an estimated 0.9 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference's calculations -- with that figure being depressed by his poor play in center field, a position that he remains relatively new to on a full-time basis.