The Pittsburgh Pirates have been one of the best stories of the young season, storming out to a 15-7 start that puts them within a half-game of first in the National League Central. The Pirates added another feel-good wrinkle to their season ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Cincinnati Reds: promoting 33-year-old minor-league veteran Drew Maggi to the majors for the first time.

You can watch along below as Altoona Curve manager Callix Crabbe breaks the news to Maggi and the rest of the clubhouse. Maggi, perhaps predictably, responds to his promotion with a string of choice expletives:

Maggi is a veteran of 1,155 minor-league games. He's most often been deployed at Triple-A affiliates in recent years, though the Pirates had him begin this season in Double-A. Such is life sometimes for older players who are deemed by the organization to be depth pieces.

Maggi is a career .254/.349/.347 hitter who has suited up for six organizations. This is a continuation of his second go-around with the Pirates. Pittsburgh originally drafted Maggi in the 15th round by way of Arizona State in 2010. For reference, that was the same draft that saw the Pirates take Jameson Taillon.

Maggi takes the roster spot of outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who was placed on the bereavement list. The Pirates created a space on their 40-player roster for Maggi by moving first baseman Ji-Man Choi to the 60-day injured list. Choi is out until July because of a strained Achilles.

Maggi's stay is unlikely to be a long one. The rules stipulate that Reynolds, as with any player on the bereavement list, must miss at least three games (though no more than seven). Here's hoping that Maggi gets a few at-bats in the interim, and that he can record a few more firsts along the way.