WATCH: Pitcher attempts hidden ball trick in CPBL All-Star Game, nearly surrenders home run
The CPBL All-Star Game produced quite a few hilarious moments
The CPBL All-Star Game certainly had some moments that American baseball fans don't see every day.
Former MLB pitcher Mitch Lively pitched two innings against the Taiwanese national team, but made headlines for an unconventional hidden ball trick he attempted in the second inning. However, Lively didn't trick the hitter too much as the ball went to the warning track in left field.
Lively attempted to hide the ball in his glove before tossing the pitch to home plate.
The 33-year old pitcher previously spent time with three MLB organizations after being drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 16th round of the 2007 draft. Lively also pitched for the San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals before transitioning to playing overseas.
This All-Star Game was full of shenanigans. As if the hidden ball trick wasn't intriguing enough, pitcher Chen Yu-Hsun took a selfie prior to a pitch in the game.
In the video, Yu-Hsun clearly had a cell phone in his glove and took a photo from the mound. In addition, Yu-Hsun also posted the photo on Facebook, which adds even more hysteria to the moment.
The MLB certainly doesn't have entertaining moments such as this in the Midsummer Classic. While the Home Run Derby does get fans interested, the game itself isn't quite as captivating. The American League won the MLB All-Star Game earlier this month, 4-3, in and it did not produce anything close to these theatrics.
