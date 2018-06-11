WATCH: Pitcher strikes out childhood friend to win a trip to state title game, immediately consoles him

A pitcher embraced the hitter he just struck out to end the game

An example of sportsmanship has gone viral Tuesday after taking place in Minnesota last Wednesday. It was a sectional championship game between Totino-Grace and Mounds View. With the game on the line, Mounds View pitcher Ty Koehn struck out Totino-Grace's Jack Kocon. 

What happened next? 

The two have a background, according to "Bring Me the News" out of Minnesota

"We are very close friends," Koehn told BMTN. "I knew him from all the way back when we were 13. We were on the same little league team. It was tough when we went to separate schools but we kept in touch."

"I knew the game was going to keep going or it was going to end right there," Koehn added. "I knew I had to say something. Our friendship is more important than just the silly outcome of a game. I had to make sure he knew that before we celebrated."

Perhaps that's some perspective we could use as adults. Heck, I see adults fighting over regular-season Little League games. Here we've got a championship and opposing players put their relationship before the result. 

