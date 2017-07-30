WATCH: Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre records career hit No. 2,999

In his second at-bat against the Orioles on Saturday night, Adrian Beltre singled to left off Kavin Gausman. In doing so, he recorded the 2,999th hit of his career, which of course means he needs only one more hit to get to 3,000.

Here's a look at No. 2,999:

Once he reaches that hallowed benchmark, Beltre will be just the 31st player in MLB history to tally 3,000 or more hits. He'll also join Ichiro Suzuki as the only active players in the 3,000-hit club.

Beltre's bound for the Hall of Fame in part because of his offensive capabilities, but he's also one of the best defensive third basemen in baseball history. Beltre's signed through 2018 with Texas, and he's hit 454 career home runs and counting. As such, there's a strong chance he gets to 500 homers before he retires. Earlier this season, he hit his 600th career double.

This season, the 38-year-old Beltre is batting an impressive .313/.390/.544.