Tampa Bay Rays Brett Phillips had a touching moment with a fan on Tuesday. Ahead of the Rays' game against the Oakland Athletics, the outfielder met with Chloe Grimes, 8, who is currently fighting cancer for the second time.

When the two met, Grimes gifted Phillips with a wristband and she then threw out the first pitch to Phillips. Phillips said he is not "usually not at a loss of words," but his interaction with Grimes left him speechless.

During the game while Grimes was doing an interview on the Rays' broadcast, Phillips went up to bat and hit a home run. Grimes was telling Bally Sports Sun reporter Tricia Whitaker that Phillips was her favorite player as he launched the ball while wearing her wristband.

It was a great TV moment:

After the game, Phillips got emotional describing the moment:

"Chloe, you're an inspiration. I think that's the hardest ball I've hit in my career. I'm praying for you guys … I hope I can meet Chloe again in the future. You would never know she's battling cancer. Just the joy and energy she brought. It's tough but it puts my career in perspective and how I come out here every day and treat everyone with love and respect. Chloe, you add to the story, and I appreciate you ... I hope she comes out of this stronger, and I believe she will. I know she will. And I hope to cross paths with her again sometime soon and thank her for the power."

Phillips showed off the all the gifts Grimes gave him before the game, including a signed game ball, the wristband he wore, a note and a photo. He dedicated the home run he hit to Grimes.

The Rays went on to win, 9-8, in extra innings.