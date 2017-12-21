WATCH: Rays superfan Dick Vitale goes on an epic rant about the Evan Longoria trade

This hasn't been a fun winter for Florida-based baseball fans. The Miami Marlins have traded a number of their core pieces as part of a fire sale, including reigning NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays got in on the act on Wednesday, shipping franchise player Evan Longoria to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for an underwhelming return. The Rays could well continue to move veteran pieces in the coming weeks.

One Floridian bold enough to speak truth to power about the moves? ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale, who can often be seen (and heard) at Tropicana Field. Take a gander at the video Vitale posted on his Twitter account:

It really is a sad day for @RaysBaseball @Evan3Longoria was a gamer / gave us a legit Star player now we will struggle big time @Yankeesget @Giancarlo818 & what do we get Triple A players / NOT FAIR for those that r loyal & buy season tix! @RogerMooney50 @mjfennelly @MLB pic.twitter.com/uuEnh7LPYo — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 20, 2017

For those unwilling to click play, here's a transcript:

"I'm absolutely sick. Can't believe it. And it sucks, it absolutely sucks that the Rays would trade Longoria, a genuine pro, a guy that gives us name recognition. I just wrote my check out, my buddy and I, for our season tickets. Every year. We pay major-league prices, yet they're going to give us Triple-A baseball. That's a joke. It's a joke. Next, they'll give away Mr. Archer, he's our other [big] name player. Chris Archer, great young pitcher. Guarantee he'll be gone too. Yeah, it's gonna be a Christmas present for another team, and we'll get minor-league players, but the prices stay the same. Shame on you Rays, I'm really, really disappointed."

You've heard some variation of Vitale's comments before -- the idea that ticket prices should have a direct relationship with the on-the-field product is nothing new -- but it's clear that he's invested in the Rays in an emotional way that not many others can claim.

Vitale is probably right in his assertion that the Rays will move Archer -- or Mr. Archer, if you'd rather -- and get minor-league players in return. He's also almost certainly right that the Rays won't be reducing their ticket prices, even as the team reduces its current talent level. It stinks -- it really does -- and yet it's become an accepted (and, at times, romanticized) part of being a baseball fan. Especially if you root for a Florida-based team.