Watch Red Sox vs. Phillies: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Boston Red Sox are baseball's best team right now, and it isn't particularly close. The team 86-35, and 10 games ahead of the Yankees in the AL East. The Phillies, meanwhile, are locked in an NL East chase with the Atlanta Braves, who are proving to be troublesome down the stretch. They trail by just two games in the division.

The Red Sox will have trade deadline acquisition Nathan Eovaldi on the mound to go up against the Phillies. The Phillies haven't had outstanding bats this year, but guys like Odubel Herrera and Asdrubal Cabrera can bolster the order. Eovaldi has been solid this year, posting a 5-4 record with an ERA just over 3.70.

For the Phillies, it will be Vince Velasquez dealing. Velasquez will have his work cut out for him, as he faces a lineup that has some of the best hitters in baseball, including the ridiculous bat of J.D. Martinez. It's a tough ask, but the Phillies need every game they can get if they're going to keep up with Atlanta.

How to watch Red Sox vs. Phillies