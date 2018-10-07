Watch Red Sox vs. Yankees in MLB playoffs: ALDS Game 3 live stream info, TV channel, start time
The Red Sox and Yankees meet in the Bronx in Game 3 of the ALDS
After the two teams split the first two games of the ALDS in Boston, the Red Sox and Yankees will now play Game 3 in New York.
In this one, Nathan Eovaldi will go for Boston opposite Luis Severino for the Yankees. The Red Sox acquired Eovaldi from the Rays via trade in late July. On Boston's watch, Eovaldi pitched to a 3.33 ERA/132 ERA+ and a 4.00 K/BB ratio in 11 starts and one relief appearance. Overall this season, Eovaldi owns an ERA+ of 112 and a 5.05 K/BB ratio in 111 innings. Rick Porcello had been slated to start Game 3, but manager Alex Cora opted to give him an extra day of rest since he made a relief appearance in Game 1 of this series.
As for Severino, the 24-year-old right-hander worked 191 1/3 innings this season and registered an ERA of 3.39 (129 ERA+) and a 4.78 K/BB ratio. Among starting pitchers, Eovaldi and Severino are two of the hardest throwers in the game today.
Here's what you need to know to watch Red Sox vs. Yankees Game 3:
ALDS Game 3: Red Sox vs. Yankees
- Date: Monday, Oct. 8
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Location: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y.
- TV channel: TBS
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Live stats: GameTracker
