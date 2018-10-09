Watch Red Sox vs. Yankees in MLB playoffs: ALDS Game 4 live stream info, TV channel, start time

After the two teams split the first two games of the ALDS in Boston, the Red Sox absolutely trucked the Yankees in Game 3 of the ALDS. Now it's onto Game 4, with the Red Sox looking to close out their rivals while the Yankees' proverbial backs are against the wall.

The Yankees have a familiar face taking the ball. It's CC Sabathia. He's not the ace he once was, but he was 9-7 with a 3.65 ERA (120 ERA+) this season. He's plenty capable. He has an extensive postseason history that includes an ALCS MVP and a World Series ring. In three starts against the Red Sox this season, Sabathia had a 4.50 ERA.

The Red Sox counter with righty Rick Porcello. He actually faced three batters in Game 1 of this series, but he only threw 15 pitches, so he shouldn't be compromised here. During the regular season, the 2016 Cy Young winner was 17-7 with a 4.28 ERA (102 ERA+) and 190 strikeouts in 191 1/3 innings. He's pitched in 12 postseason games with a 5.33 ERA. In four starts against the Yankees this season, he's 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA and 0.64 WHIP. Small sample, but that's excellent.

Here's what you need to know to watch Red Sox vs. Yankees Game 4:

ALDS Game 4: Red Sox vs. Yankees

Date : Tuesday, Oct. 9



: Tuesday, Oct. 9 Time : 8:07 p.m. ET



: 8:07 p.m. ET Location : Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y.



: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y. TV channel : TBS



: TBS







: GameTracker

