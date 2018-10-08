Watch Red Sox vs. Yankees in MLB playoffs: Live score, updates, ALDS Game 3 stream info, TV channel, start time

After the two teams split the first two games of the ALDS in Boston, the Red Sox and Yankees will now play Game 3 in New York.

In this one, Nathan Eovaldi will go for Boston opposite Luis Severino for the Yankees. The Red Sox acquired Eovaldi from the Rays via trade in late July. On Boston's watch, Eovaldi pitched to a 3.33 ERA/132 ERA+ and a 4.00 K/BB ratio in 11 starts and one relief appearance. Overall this season, Eovaldi owns an ERA+ of 112 and a 5.05 K/BB ratio in 111 innings. Rick Porcello had been slated to start Game 3, but manager Alex Cora opted to give him an extra day of rest since he made a relief appearance in Game 1 of this series.

As for Severino, the 24-year-old right-hander worked 191 1/3 innings this season and registered an ERA of 3.39 (129 ERA+) and a 4.78 K/BB ratio. Among starting pitchers, Eovaldi and Severino are two of the hardest throwers in the game today.

Here's what you need to know to watch Red Sox vs. Yankees Game 3:

ALDS Game 3: Red Sox vs. Yankees

Date : Monday, Oct. 8



: Monday, Oct. 8 Time : 7:40 p.m. ET



: 7:40 p.m. ET Location : Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y.



: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y. TV channel : TBS



Lineups

Red Sox: 1. Mookie Betts, RF; 2. Andrew Benintendi, LF; 3. J.D. Martinez, DH; 4. Xander Bogaerts, SS; 5. Rafael Devers, 3B; 6. Steve Pearce, 1B; 7. Brock Holt, 2B; 8. Christian Vazquez, C; 9. Jackie Bradley Jr., CF.

Yankees: 1. Andrew McCutchen, LF; 2. Aaron Judge, RF; 3. Aaron Hicks, CF; 4. Giancarlo Stanton, DH; 5. Luke Voit, 1B; 6. Didi Gregorius, SS; 7. Miguel Andujar, 3B; 8. Gary Sanchez, C; 9. Gleyber Torres, 2B.

Live updates

