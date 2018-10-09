Watch Red Sox vs. Yankees in MLB playoffs: Live stream, TV channel, start time for ALDS Game 4
The Red Sox and Yankees meet in the Bronx in Game 4 of the ALDS
After the two teams split the first two games of the ALDS in Boston, the Red Sox absolutely trucked the Yankees in Game 3 of the ALDS. Now it's onto Game 4, with the Red Sox looking to close out their rivals while the Yankees' proverbial backs are against the wall.
The Yankees have a familiar face taking the ball. It's CC Sabathia. He's not the ace he once was, but he was 9-7 with a 3.65 ERA (120 ERA+) this season. He's plenty capable. He has an extensive postseason history that includes an ALCS MVP and a World Series ring. In three starts against the Red Sox this season, Sabathia had a 4.50 ERA.
The Red Sox counter with righty Rick Porcello. He actually faced three batters in Game 1 of this series, but he only threw 15 pitches, so he shouldn't be compromised here. During the regular season, the 2016 Cy Young winner was 17-7 with a 4.28 ERA (102 ERA+) and 190 strikeouts in 191 1/3 innings. He's pitched in 12 postseason games with a 5.33 ERA. In four starts against the Yankees this season, he's 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA and 0.64 WHIP. Small sample, but that's excellent.
Lineups
Red Sox: 1. Mookie Betts, RF; 2. Andrew Benintendi, LF; 3. Steve Pearce, 1B; 4. J.D. Martinez, DH; 5. Xander Bogaerts, SS; 6. Ian Kinsler, 2B; 7. Eduardo Nunez, 3B; 8: Jackie Bradley Jr. CF; 9. Christian Vazquez, C.
Yankees: 1. Aaron Hicks, CF; 2. Aaron Judge, RF; 3. Didi Gregorius, SS; 4. Giancarlo Stanton, DH; 5. Luke Voit, 1B; 6. Neil Walker, 3B; 7. Gary Sanchez, C; 8. Gleyber Torres, 2B; 9. Brett Gardner, LF.
Here's what you need to know to watch Red Sox vs. Yankees Game 4:
ALDS Game 4: Red Sox vs. Yankees
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 9
- Time: 8:07 p.m. ET
- Location: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y.
- TV channel: TBS
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Live stats: GameTracker
