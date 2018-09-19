Watch Red Sox vs. Yankees: MLB live stream info, TV channel, start time, game odds

The Boston Red Sox need just one win to clinch the AL East, but the Yankees aren't making it easy on them. After holding them off at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, the Yankees have to turn around and do it again on Wednesday. The prospect of the Red Sox winning the East in the Bronx can't be a fun one for the Yankees, but the Sox are 9-6 against the Yankees this season. New York's win on Tuesday snapped a four-game winning streak for Boston.

It would be the Red Sox's 10th AL East title and their third straight, but they're thinking bigger. To call this team outstanding so far this year would be an understatement, and it has World Series aspirations.

David Price will be on the mound for the Red Sox against a lineup that has gotten a jolt with the return of Aaron Judge to the batting order. Price has been excellent this season, sporting a 15-6 record and a 3.42 ERA. The Yankees will hope for a bit more out of their offense, as another three-run performance could be all the Red Sox need to take the division.

For the Yankees, Luis Severino will saddle up against the best batting order in baseball. Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez are deservedly two of the most feared batters in the game, with both looking like legitimate MVP candidates. Severino has had his ups and downs this season, but he brings a 17-8 record with a 3.46 ERA. He'll be going up against a very motivated Red Sox team on Wednesday.

Here's what you need to know to watch Red Sox vs. Yankees on Wednesday:

Red Sox (103-48) vs. Yankees (92-58)