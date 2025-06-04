Boston Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela on Wednesday sent his team to victory over the Los Angeles Angels with the shortest walk-off home run in at least the last decade.

Here's a look at Rafaela's "blast," which left the bat at 94 mph and traveled a relatively wee 308 feet. Needless to say, it was a Fenway Park special that just barely slipped around the Pesky Pole down the right-field line:

Indeed, no walk-off homer has traveled a shorter distance since at least 2015, when Statcast first started tracking such matters. Not surprisingly, Rafaela's home run would not have been a home run in any other MLB ballpark. Based on the quality of contact, it had an expected batting average of just .180. Still and yet, it was enough to turn a 9-9 tie ballgame in the ninth into an 11-9 Red Sox win.

Only one Fenway Park homer not of the inside-the-park variety has traveled a shorter distance since 2015. That was this July 29, 2017 homer off the bat of Lorenzo Cain of the visiting Kansas City Royals:

That, though, was not a walk-off.

As for the game of note, it was a high-octane, back-and-forth affair. The Angels blew four separate leads in the game, and the two starting pitchers -- Jose Soriano and Lucas Giolito -- combined to allow 14 runs in 5 ⅓ innings. As for Rafaela, it was his sixth home run of the season and first walk-off homer of his career.

With the win, the fourth-place Red Sox improve to 30-34 on the season, while the fourth-place Angels are now 28-33.