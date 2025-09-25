The Reds entered the week in the final NL wild card spot, tied with the Mets in the standings but in possession of the tiebreaker. They lost the first two games of the series against the last-place Pirates and fell behind by one game. On Thursday afternoon, they took a 2-1 lead into the top of the ninth in Great American Ball Park.

Then, Reds closer Emilio Pagán surrendered what looked like a game-tying home run to Bryan Reynolds of the Pirates with one out in the ninth. Enter Noelvi Marte:

I'd like to report a robbery. One of the cool things about this play was sometimes when we talk about robbing home runs, we're slightly exaggerating and instead talking about balls that would have hit the top of the wall. This one was very clearly over, as can be seen in the slow-motion replays. Marte had to extend all the way over the wall and bring it back.

That was the second out of the ninth. Marte actually had to range decently far toward the foul line to catch a liner for the final out off the bat of Andrew McCutchen too. Also of note here: Marte isn't a right fielder by trade. He never played outfield in the minors, nor did he in the majors in 2023 or 2024. This was his 51st game in right field in 2025.

The Reds won, 2-1. They now await the Mets' result Thursday night. A Mets win means the Reds are still one game back. A Cubs win over the Mets means the Reds are once again tied for the final wild card spot, which, again, is basically in the lead since the Reds have the tiebreaker. Just the weekend left, folks.