Saturday afternoon the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers continued their important three-game series at American Family Field. The Reds entered Saturday's game (GameTracker) with a one-game lead over the Brewers in the NL Central. These two clubs have separated themselves from the rest of the pack in the division. It's a two-team race at the moment.

The score was tied 5-5 in the seventh inning when Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati's seemingly superhuman infielder, put his team on his back. He gave the Reds a 6-5 lead with an RBI single to left to score TJ Friedl. De La Cruz then stole second, stole third, and stole home to make it a 7-5 game, all in the span of two pitches. He stole home on the catcher's throw back to the pitcher.

Check it out:

Unreal. Those three stolen bases are De La Cruz's 14th, 15th and 16th steals of the season. He was called up on June 6 and his 16 steals are the most in baseball since his debut. De La Cruz entered Saturday's game hitting .325/.365/.538 with four home runs and 1.1 WAR. He's been an instant superstar for the Reds.

According to Baseball Almanac, De La Cruz is the first player to steal every base in an inning since Miami Marlins speedster Jon Berti on Aug. 25, 2020. He's the first Reds player to do it since Greasy Neale on Aug. 15, 1919. Neale went on to become a Hall of Fame NFL coach who led the Philadelphia Eagles to championships in 1948 and 1949.

The Reds are 49-40 on the season and 22-7 since De La Cruz was called up. Only the Atlanta Braves at 24-4 have a better record than Cincinnati since De La Cruz's debut. He's a franchise-altering talent and his impact was on full display in one trip around the bases Saturday.

Our R.J. Anderson ranked De La Cruz the No. 11 prospect in baseball coming into 2023, calling him "perhaps the most unusual prospect in the minors" because of his size, freakish athleticism and skills.