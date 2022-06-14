Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been having a lot of fun on social media lately, and while he is not officially an influencer quite yet, he is already doing collabs with other social media users. Before Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix, a girl was seen holding a sign near the Reds' dugout asking Votto for a favor: "Joey Votto, will you make a TikTok with me?"

The young fan, 12-year-old Jean Parks, got her wish. The two of them were soon spotted planning their strategy. They decided to do a fun dance video to the song "Right Foot Creep" by YoungBoy Never Broke Again in which they took turns doing the Griddy going in and out of frame. Parks' older brother served as the cameraman.

"Nothing like hitting the Griddy pregame with Joey Votto," read a post by the Reds' official Twitter account:

Votto went hitless with a walk in a 5-4 win, but he still stole the night with what became a viral moment, and most importantly, made a fan happy.

Parks posted the video on her personal account, but unfortunately it can no longer be accessed because her account shows up as banned. This is likely due to the age restriction, as TikTok requires its users to be 13 or older.

Votto's oldest video on TikTok is from March 22. While he hasn't been on the social media platform that long, he already has 162.1K followers with the six videos he's created. At 42, he is proving you are never too old to have fun on the internet, or do the Griddy.