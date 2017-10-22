WATCH: Ric Flair fires up Houston Astros fans before ALCS Game 7 vs. Yankees

Wrestling legend Ric Flair took a break from stylin' and profilin' to play the role of Minute Maid Park inspirational speaker before the Astros took the field to face the Yankees in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night.

Here's the message from the 16-time world champion:

The only question was how many times the Nature Boy would work "Woo" in there. Good touch.

For those wondering where this came from, Astros right fielder Josh Reddick is a huge wrestling fan and uses Flair's "Nature Boy" music as his walk-up theme for every plate appearance. Good enough for me.

Wooooooooooo!

