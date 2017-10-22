WATCH: Ric Flair fires up Houston Astros fans before ALCS Game 7 vs. Yankees
Astros outfielder Josh Reddick uses Flair's entrance music when he bats
Wrestling legend Ric Flair took a break from stylin' and profilin' to play the role of Minute Maid Park inspirational speaker before the Astros took the field to face the Yankees in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night.
Here's the message from the 16-time world champion:
ELECTRIC. @RicFlairNatrBoypic.twitter.com/oiYqxd7XXG— Houston Astros (@astros) October 22, 2017
The only question was how many times the Nature Boy would work "Woo" in there. Good touch.
For those wondering where this came from, Astros right fielder Josh Reddick is a huge wrestling fan and uses Flair's "Nature Boy" music as his walk-up theme for every plate appearance. Good enough for me.
Wooooooooooo!
