WATCH: Ric Flair fires up Houston Astros fans before ALCS Game 7 vs. Yankees

Astros outfielder Josh Reddick uses Flair's entrance music when he bats

Wrestling legend Ric Flair took a break from stylin' and profilin' to play the role of Minute Maid Park inspirational speaker before the Astros took the field to face the Yankees in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night. 

Here's the message from the 16-time world champion: 

The only question was how many times the Nature Boy would work "Woo" in there. Good touch. 

For those wondering where this came from, Astros right fielder Josh Reddick is a huge wrestling fan and uses Flair's "Nature Boy" music as his walk-up theme for every plate appearance. Good enough for me. 

Wooooooooooo! 

