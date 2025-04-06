Not a whole lot has gone right for the Colorado Rockies this season. They entered Saturday's game with the (Sacramento) Athletics (GameTracker) with a 1-6 record and having been outscored 30-14 in their seven games. Top pitching prospect Chase Dollander will make his MLB debut Sunday, so that's fun, but otherwise it's been a sluggish start to 2025.

In the second inning on Saturday, the Rockies had the highlight of their young season when they turned one of the cleanest 5-4-3 triple plays -- third base to second base to first base -- you'll ever see. This is about as smooth as it gets:

A's shortstop Jacob Wilson, who hit into the triple play, entered Saturday's game having not struck out in 29 plate appearances this season. Strikeouts are bad, categorically, though sometimes putting the ball in play can have the worse outcome. It happened there.

The triple play is the first by the Rockies since Sept. 1, 2015 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Paul Goldschmidt lined into a 6-4-3 triple play that afternoon. The A's last hit into a triple play against the New York Yankees on June 20, 2021. That was a traditional 5-4-3 triple play off the bat of Sean Murphy.

Colorado's triple play on Saturday was the first of the 2025 season. There were two triple plays last season, two triple plays in 2023, and six in 2022.