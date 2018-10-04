Watch Rockies vs. Brewers NLDS Game 1: MLB playoffs live stream info, TV channel, start time
The Rockies and Brewers will begin their unlikely NLDS on Thursday
The Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers will kick off their National League Divisional Series Thursday afternoon in an unexpected matchup.
Speaking of unexpected matchups, that's also true of the day's starting pitchers. In fact, no one knows who the Brewers will begin the game with on the mound. We just know they intend to run a bullpen game. The Rockies, for their part, have announced a starter: Antonio Senzatela. During the regular season, he posted a 4.38 ERA in 23 appearances (13 starts).
Here's what you need to know to watch Rockies vs. Brewers Game 1:
NLDS Game 1: Rockies vs. Brewers
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 3
- Time: 5:07 p.m. ET
- Location: Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV channel: FS1
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
