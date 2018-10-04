Watch Rockies vs. Brewers NLDS Game 1: MLB playoffs updates, live stream, TV channel, start time

The Rockies and Brewers start the National League Division Series on Thursday

The Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers will kick off their National League Division Series Thursday afternoon in an unexpected matchup.

Speaking of unexpected matchups, that's also true of the day's starting pitchers. In fact, no one knows who the Brewers will begin the game with on the mound. We just know they intend to run a bullpen game. The Rockies, for their part, have announced a starter: Antonio Senzatela. During the regular season, he posted a 4.38 ERA in 23 appearances (13 starts).  

Here's what you need to know to watch Rockies vs. Brewers Game 1:

NLDS Game 1: Rockies vs. Brewers

  • Date: Thursday, Oct. 3
  • Time: 5:07 p.m. ET
  • Location: Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV channel: FS1
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free) 
  • Live statsGameTracker
  • Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.  

So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.   

Live updates 

If the live blog does not load properly, please click here.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories