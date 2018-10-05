Watch Rockies vs. Brewers NLDS Game 2: MLB playoffs live stream info, TV channel, start time

The Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers will continue their National League Divisional Series Friday afternoon after Milwaukee took Game 1 in extras on a Mike Moustakas walk-off single.

The Rockies will send Tyler Anderson to the mound. In 32 starts, he accumulated a 4.55 ERA while striking out 2.78 batters per walk. Anderson allowed more than three runs just once in five September starts, that coming against the Dodgers on Sept. 9. He faced the Brewers once this season, permitting seven runs in four innings on Aug. 4.

The Brewers will counter with Jhoulys Chacin, their first real "starter" of the series. Chacin last appeared on Monday in the NL Central tiebreaker, meaning he's working on short rest. Chacin compiled a 3.50 ERA in 192 innings this season, and hasn't allowed more than three runs in an outing since Sept. 5. He's sporting a 3.24 ERA in the second half. Chacin faced the Rockies back in May. He threw 5 1/3 innings and allowed just two runs on four hits and two walks. He struck out five.

Here's what you need to know to watch Rockies vs. Brewers Game 2:

NLDS Game 2: Rockies vs. Brewers

Date : Friday, Oct. 5



: Friday, Oct. 5 Time : 4:15 p.m. ET



: 4:15 p.m. ET Location : Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin



: Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV channel : FS1



: FS1 Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Live stats : GameTracker



GameTracker

