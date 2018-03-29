Watch Rockies vs. Diamondbacks online: 2018 MLB Opening Day live stream info, odds, TV channel, starting pitchers
The Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks will go at it on MLB Opening Day
The Major League Baseball regular season is finally upon us.
The action begins on Thursday, March 29, and 26 teams (two games postponed) will be playing in what's a true Opening Day. From that point, those 30 teams will make the six-month trek to determine which 10 will make the postseason. Not every team has realistic playoff aspirations, of course, but hope -- foolish or otherwise -- is part of the beauty of Opening Day.
Besides the NL West hostilities in play, this one's a rematch of last year's NL Wild Card Game, which the D-Backs won. Star power? Please enjoy the baseball stylings of Nolan Arenado, Charlie Blackmon, and Paul Goldschmidt. Each of these squads again have legitimate designs on contention, and if recent years of the dual wild card era are any guide, then every game will count. How Rockies manager Bud Black uses his souped-up bullpen will be a potential Opening Day subplot to watch.
Speaking of which, here's how you can watch the Opening Day contest between the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks:
- Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Location: Chase Field
- Starting Pitchers: Jon Gray vs. Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: Fox Sports Arizona, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountains (check local listings)
- Online Stream: MLB.tv
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Check Sportsline's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
-
How to watch Cardinals vs. Mets opener
The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals kick off the new Major League Baseball season
-
MLB Opening Day SP matchups, ranked
Fifteen Opening Day games equals 15 pitching matchups. We ranked 'em all
-
When is 2018 MLB Opening Day?
It's now a slate of 13 games for Major League Baseball's Opening Day on Thursday
-
Cardinals nearing deal with Greg Holland
Holland is the last remaining unsigned big name free agent
-
How to watch Cubs Opening Day
The Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins kick off the new baseball season
-
Davis to bat leadoff for Orioles
Davis can get on base and the Orioles lack a true alternative