Watch Rockies vs. Diamondbacks online: 2018 MLB Opening Day live stream info, TV channel, odds, starting pitchers
The Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks will go at it on Major League Baseball's Opening Day
The 2018 Major League Baseball regular season is finally here.
The action starts on Thursday, March 29, and 26 teams (two games postponed) will be playing in what's a true Opening Day. From that point, those 30 teams will make the six-month trek to determine which 10 will make the postseason. Not every team has realistic playoff aspirations, of course, but hope -- foolish or otherwise -- is part of the beauty of Opening Day.
Besides the NL West hostilities in play, this one's a rematch of last year's NL Wild Card Game, which the D-Backs won. Star power? Please enjoy the baseball stylings of Nolan Arenado, Charlie Blackmon, and Paul Goldschmidt. Each of these squads again have legitimate designs on contention, and if recent years of the dual wild card era are any guide, then every game will count. How Rockies manager Bud Black uses his souped-up bullpen will be a potential Opening Day subplot to watch.
Speaking of which, here's how you can watch the Opening Day contest between the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks:
- Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Location: Chase Field
- Starting Pitchers: Jon Gray vs. Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: Fox Sports Arizona, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountains (check local listings)
- Online Stream: MLB.tv
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Check Sportsline's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
