Watch Roy Halladay’s memorial service, live from Clearwater
Let’s say goodbye to Roy together.
It’s been a week since Roy Halladay died, and I’m crying writing this. And all I’m doing is giving you a link to the live stream of his memorial service.
The Halladay family, who is suffering now more than I can imagine, has been gracious and generous enough to allow Roy’s memorial service to be both open to the public and broadcast live on MLB Network, MLB.com, Facebook, and Twitter. I’m so grateful that they understand that Roy meant a lot of things to many people, and they’re giving us a chance to say goodbye.
I should stop calling it a memorial service and call it what the Halladay family is calling it: a celebration of life. Roy’s life was short, but it was momentous, and it should be celebrated.
