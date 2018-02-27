WATCH: Russell Wilson goes deep in Yankees batting practice many times

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson continues to be part of MLB organizations for the purposes of, apparently, motivation, attention and fun. He hasn't played a game in spring training or the minors since 2011, but he's been traded twice since then, most recently this past offseason by the Rangers to the Yankees.

Monday, Wilson was in Yankees camp getting in some work. He actually hit in the batting group of Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, Greg Bird and Giancarlo Stanton. Talk about the Yankees getting Wilson the most possible spotlight for his BP session. He didn't disappoint, either, going yard six times.

Here's a shot of one of them.

No, Wilson still isn't going to tangibly impact the Yankees organization on the field and yes, it's considerably easier to hit home runs in batting practice than any game setting.

Still, it's Russell Wilson hitting a baseball over the fence. Some will find it exciting.