Three new members were voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday, as Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer, and Todd Helton each cleared the 75% percent threshold in voting conducted by the Baseball Writers Association of America. That trio, plus longtime manager Jim Leyland, will be officially inducted into Cooperstown this coming summer, or, specifically, on July 21, 2024.

The Call is one of the top highlights of the balloting reveal process. You know The Call -- when Jack O'Connell rings up the incoming members of the class and lets them know that they've been selected by the voters. The players' reactions always vary, with some playing it cool and others decidedly not, but if you look closely you can usually detect recognition of a dream realized.

With that in mind, let's turn to this year's crop of Call reaction videos. First up is Beltré, who had the wherewithal to joke with his family about allowing an incoming call from Cooperstown, New York, to go to voicemail:

Next up is Helton, who signaled the good news to his family and friends with a fist pump near the end of his own Call:

Last, but certainly not least, was Mauer:

Who might get The Call next year? Our Hall of Fame expert Matt Snyder predicted that closer Billy Wagner (who fell five votes shy of being part of this year's crop) should be on his way to Cooperstown, along with outfielder Ichiro Suzuki and perhaps left-hander CC Sabathia. You can read more about the 2025 ballot by clicking here.