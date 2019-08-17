WATCH: Several Yankees including manager Aaron Boone thrown out of game against Indians

Several New York Yankees were thrown out of Saturday's win over Cleveland Indians (box score) in a series of arguments with the umpiring crew.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone, along with outfielder Brett Gardner and pitcher CC Sabathia were ejected, all in the same sequence in the sixth inning. Take a look:

The chaos ensued after New York was upset with how home-plate umpire Ben May was calling the strike zone. Cameron Maybin was at bat when he was called out on a pitch he did not believe was a strike. It appeared he continued his comments as he walked back to the dugout and Boone then joined in on the conversation.

May is heard yelling "no more" followed by "you're out" and that was it for Boone. The manager was not done yet however and made his case on the matter. This is Boone's fourth ejection of the season. In his absence bench coach Josh Bard in charge.

May was then looking in the direction of the Yankees dugout where Gardner was slamming his bat on the dugout roof, now his trademark move when he is upset, and May was not thrilled with his behavior and threw him out.

During all of this CC Sabathia, who is not on the active roster, was heated while talking with crew chief Phil Cuzzi, and that resulted in his ejection.